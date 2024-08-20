Malala, husband, friends attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

She says it was her first ‘proper’ concert

(Web Desk) - Malala Yousafzai attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium, calling it her first ‘proper’ concert.

The activist shared photos on Instagram and recalled a childhood memory involving the singer.

Malala wrote: “One of my favourite memories from Swat Valley is a field trip I took in middle school with my best friend, Moniba (second photo, on the left).

“Giggling, we went to a waterfall hidden away in a lush green mountain.

“We were so excited because we were finally allowed to go to school again and could be outdoors with our friends, laughing and singing together.”

Malala continued: “Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift.

“Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY.

“We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began.”

She went on to reveal that her visit to Wembley Stadium was her first “proper” concert.

Malala added: “It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends.”

Malala attended the concert with her husband Asser Malik and a few friends.

She posed with Asser and two of her friends, traded colourful friendship bracelets and made Taylor Swift’s signature heart hands.