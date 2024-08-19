Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood full of 'dumb, stupid people'

They are just so full of themselves

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actress-turned-BJP politician Kangana Ranaut appearing on a podcast once again slammed Bollywood stars, calling them "dumb and stupid".

"Look, I am not Bollywood kind of person, okay. I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure. Bollywood people are just so full of themselves.

They are stupid, they are dumb, they are (all about) protein shake and that kind of a (life)," Kangana said in the podcast.

When the host tried to defend Bollywood and suggested that not all stars can be the same, Kangana replied, "Come on yaar, I have seen enough Bollywood to know that, you don’t tell me.

If they are not shooting, their routine is they wake up in the morning, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, again wake up, go to gym, again sleep in the night or watch TV.

They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How can you be friends with such people? They have no idea what is going on where, they have no conversations, they meet, they drink (and discuss their clothes, accessories).

I will be very shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond impacts or cars."

Kangana also said that she cannot attend Bollywood parties because they traumatise her. "It’s trauma, a Bollywood party for me is like trauma."

When asked why she feels this way, she shared that she doesn't like the conversations people have at such parties.

On the professional front, Kangana is coming back to the silver screen with Indira Gandhi biopic, titled Emergency.

During the podcast, she shared one good and one bad thing about the former Prime Minister of India.

Kangana stated that Indira Gandhi wanted to make a difference in the world and she didn't just take the position out of compulsion or greed.

The actress also added that the politician "wanted to please the men in her life all the time" which eventually led to her downfall.