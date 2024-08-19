Inside Madonna's 66th birthday celebrations

The pop icon marked her special day

(Web Desk) - Madonna celebrated her 66th birthday with loved ones in Italy this week at a resort that's no stranger to famous faces.

The pop icon marked her special day on Friday, Aug. 16 by enjoying some time overseas while accompanied by two of her daughters, 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella, and her rumored boyfriend, soccer player Akeem Morris.

While in Italy, Madonna stayed at Positano's Villa TreVille resort — the same five-star hotel that Jennifer Lopez booked during an Italy vacation earlier this summer.

The property overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, where rooms can cost upwards of $2,000 per night, is the former summer retreat of director Franco Zeffirelli. It is now owned by Govind Friedland and run by general manager Martino Acampora.

The Villa TreVille resort was previously described to PEOPLE by editor of Positano News, Michele Cinque, as "one of the most luxurious facilities in the world, but at the same time very quiet and private."

During her birthday celebrations over the weekend, Madonna took part in traditional Italian Ferragosto celebrations from the balcony of the La Tagliata restaurant in Montepertuso, which included some fireworks over the Amalfi Coast.

The "Like a Prayer" singer and her guests — a group of about 30 people total — were also treated to an exclusive dinner at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, a source tells PEOPLE.

The dining experience, catered by the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Quattro Passi and overseen by Chef Vincenzo Castaldo of Villa TreVille, was reportedly inspired by the Mediterranean diet and the culinary traditions of the Amalfi Coast.

Per the source, Quattro Passi chefs Antonio and Fabrizio Mellino curated the menu to adhere to Madonna's preference for simple Mediterranean-inspired dishes — and it included locally sourced ingredients.

Among those ingredients were organic vegetables, seafood delicacies from the Sorrento Peninsula, local Menaica anchovies and homemade bread.

The chefs' signature dishes served during Madonna's birthday dinner included mini penne with zucchini and escarole garnished with seasoned olives and pine nuts, bruschetta with Sorrento tomatoes and olives, the source added.

As for other delicacies, Madonna and her loved ones were treated to white grouper and red seabream from the gulf with herbs from the local Monte San Costanzo, beef filet, potato salad, focaccia pizza and eggplant dishes, according to the source.

Campania region desserts were also available, including baba cakes garnished with rum, sfogliatelle, chocolate and coffee profiteroles and Sorrento lemon tarts.

Madonna and her loved ones later arrived at an ancient theater in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii around 10:30 p.m., when they got to experience a performance from a local youth project, Sogno di Volare (Dream of Flying), which is funded by Madonna.

They were also given a guided tour by the park's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.