Yo Yo Honey Singh's album features Pakistani singers

The album will be released on 26th

(Web Desk) - In a cross border collaboration of music, Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to be released his upcoming album, ‘Glory,’ featuring artists from around the world, including Pakistan’s singers Wahab Bugti and Sahiban.

The album also includes contributions from Italian artist Laioung and American rapper Handles, making Glory a truly global musical experience.

The album ‘Glory’ has 18 songs and will be released on August 26.

Musician, composer and producer of Coke Studio Xulfi Khan also praised the collaboration and posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption, “Cheers to the new timelines art can create.

Infinite love to the bridges being made. Our artists from Sibi, Balochistan and Thar, Sindh being represented here is extraordinarily beautiful.

My best wishes for Honey Singh and his music.”

Wahab Bugti is well-known for his famous Coke Studio song ‘Kana Yaari,’ while Sahiban’s recent song Aayi Aayi was released on Coke Studio season 15.