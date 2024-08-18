Is Mawra Hocane planning to marry co-star Ameer Gilani?

Entertainment Entertainment Is Mawra Hocane planning to marry co-star Ameer Gilani?

The duo has shared several posts together on social media

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 07:03:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actress Mawra Hocane, celebrated for her standout performances in Pakistani dramas and Bollywood films, has once again sparked rumours that she is planning to marry her co-star Ameer Gilani.

The 31-year-old actress, who gained widespread recognition for her role in the 2016 Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, is rumored to be dating her co-star Ameer Gilani.

Although the duo has shared several posts together on social media, neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship speculation.

In a recent Instagram story, Mawra dropped a hint that has her fans buzzing about a possible wedding.

Mawra captioned the post, “I do I do I do! Wedding venue finalized,” followed by a cheeky note, “We’re all set.. Only need to find the groom now.”

Despite this playful tease, Mawra had earlier clarified in March that she has no plans to get married this year. In an Instagram post, she firmly stated, “NOOOO it’s not my wedding…not now, not next week, not next month, not this year.”

Mawra Hocane made her acting debut in 2011 with Khichari Salsa and has since become a household name, starring in some of Pakistan’s most popular dramas, including Daasi, Sabaat, Mein Bushra, and Nauroz.

She is currently making headlines for her role in ongoing hit drama Jafaa.