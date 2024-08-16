Five charged over Matthew Perry's death

‘These defendants took advantage of Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves’

(Web Desk) - As California authorities continue their investigation into the death of former Friends star Matthew Perry, more information is coming to light about the roles those close to him played in his demise.

The nature and extent of their alleged roles were revealed by authorities at a press briefing on Thursday, Aug. 15, where California officials announced charges against five people in connection with Perry’s October 2023 death.

Several charges were announced against Jasveen Sangha, who U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada alleged is known as "The Ketamine Queen," and Dr. Salvador Plascencia, a licensed physician.

Kenneth Iwamasa (who was Perry's personal assistant), Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez were also charged separately, the Department of Justice announced.

Authorities claim that the five individuals knowingly supplied and administered ketamine to Perry and took advantage of his addiction and tried to “cover up” their role following his death.

Estrada said Perry had fallen back into his addiction in Fall 2023, shortly before his death.

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves," Estrada alleged.

The defendants also allegedly texted about distributing drugs to Perry, Estrada claimed.

According to the DoJ, Plasencia allegedly contacted Chavez – who was also a doctor and previously operated a ketamine clinic – to obtain the substance to sell to Perry.

In text messages to Chavez, Plasencia allegedly discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine, stating, “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “Lets [sic] find out,” the DoJ claimed.