YouTuber who released 'Bill Bill Pakistan' abducted: Brother

Entertainment Entertainment YouTuber who released 'Bill Bill Pakistan' abducted: Brother

His disappearance has sparked widespread outrage on social media

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 06:08:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, who recently released ‘song’ ‘Bill Bill Pakistan’, has been abducted from his home in Lahore, his brother Ali Sher confirmed on X.

The YouTuber, whose contents usually criticise government’s policies, has recently released ‘Bill Bill Pakistan,’ protesting exorbitant electricity bills.

His brother, Ali Sher, took to social media platform X to share details of the incident, expressing deep concern over Aun’s disappearance.

Khosa recently gained widespread attention with his song “Bill Bill Pakistan,” which criticised the rising costs of utility bills.

His sudden disappearance has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with calls for his immediate release and demands for authorities to ensure his safety.