UAE launches first Holy Quran TV channel

Viewers will be able to watch and listen to recitations of holy book 24/7

Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024

(Web Desk) - Sharjah launches the UAE's first Holy Quran TV channel on Friday, August 16. A trial broadcast will go on air with religious content that includes "fresh and exclusive recitations" of verses from the holy book.

Through the channel, viewers will be able to watch and listen to Holy Quran recitations 24/7 — with a daily khatmah broadcast by the most famous reciters. (Khatmah refers to the recitation of the holy book from start to end.)

There will also be short educational programmes that simplify religious concepts, making them easier to understand for the general public. The goal is to enhance the correct understanding of the Holy Quran and present its interpretations in a way that suits today's generation, the authorities said.

The Holy Quran Channel is the latest addition to the platforms run by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA). It was put together under the directive of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr Sultan's support for the launch of this channel highlights the project's importance for the emirate, said Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the SBA.

This platform will provide viewers with specialised religious content that focuses on khatmah and Quranic sciences programmes, said Khalifa Hassan Khalaf, director of the Holy Quran Channel and Radio.

Establishing a new channel under the slogan 'Be with God and you will see God with you' reinforces the SBA's leadership in the field of "purposeful media", he added.