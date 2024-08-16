Mehdi Hassan's son reacts to Ustad Tafu's remarks for his father

He expressed disappointment at Ustad Tafu’s comments

(Web Desk) - Musician Ustad Tafu’s disapproval of Lata Mangeshkar’s admiration for the voice of late Ustad Mehdi Hassan invites reaction from his son Imran Mehdi Hassan, who said Ustad Tafu’s disparaging comments did not belittle the stature of his father, but his own reputation.

Ustad Tafu expressed dissent towards Lata Mangeshkar’s revered praise of Mehdi as having the divine within his voice.

Ustad Tafu made a divisive statement, suggesting that Mehdi’s vocal prowess was limited to a specific scale.

He claimed it was akin to being a mere servant of a higher power rather than embodying divine talent.

In response to Ustad Tafu’s remarks, Imran Mehdi Hassan expressed disappointment at Ustad Tafu’s disparaging comments, highlighting the longstanding respect their family held for him.

Imran emphasised that such derogatory remarks diminished Ustad Tafu’s own reputation.

He claimed he also failed to acknowledge the enduring legacy and unparalleled artistry of his father.

The fallout from Ustad Tafu’s comments has been swift, with many supporting Imran Mehdi Hassan.

A user said: “Mehdi Hassan was always a legend and always will be.”

Another said: “It’s unfortunate to see Ustad Tafu saying things like these. I hope he apologises.”