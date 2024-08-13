Actor Narinder dressed down over saying Amir Khan is 'Not British'

Entertainment Entertainment Actor Narinder dressed down over saying Amir Khan is 'Not British'

Her post attracted negative comments from users

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 06:31:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - Amid the current UK far-right riots, one person who has not remained silent is Narinder Kaur.

Recently, the star retweeted one of Amir Khan’s tweets.

Her words attracted negative responses from users on the platform.

In his tweet, Amir posted a picture of himself holding a Union flag.

He wrote: “We need to celebrate our diversity, our multiculturalism. That’s what we are all about.”

Narinder Kaur reposted Amir’s tweet and said: “No point, Amir. You will never be accepted as truly British.

“I’d never hold that flag up and feel proud.”

Narinder’s retweet elicited angry reactions from fans.

One user wrote: “What a dreadful thing to say on a post that’s trying to bring people together.

“We need less division and more people like Amir in this world.”

Another added: “Narinder, your constant race-baiting makes life so much harder for those immigrants who do wish to integrate.”

A third user angrily wrote: “Because you hate this country and want to be a perpetual victim.

“Both you and Amir are British, but only one of you loves the country of their birth.

“You want division, in fact, you need division because it’s what you profit from.

“You’re utterly despicable.”

However, it seemed Narinder Kaur accepted that Amir was British when she reposted a comment from a fan who said: “Amir is British. Narinder is British. I’m British and I’m proud of them both.”

In August 2024, Amir Khan hit out at thugs who were allegedly insulting the Union flag.

He said: “We fly that flag high. It’s sad there are these morons who are discrediting it. There’s still division.