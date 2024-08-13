Fans teased with Fawad Khan's new track 'Taara/Diamonds'

The song pays tribute to a number of living, deceased iconic personalities

Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 04:08:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Seattle-based media outlet and production house on Saturday released an electronic pop track, “Taara/Diamonds,” featuring top Pakistani showbiz celebrity Fawad Khan alongside other influencers from the media industry.

MTG, the Seattle-based company, also mixed the melodious voices of Bilal Ali, the lead singer of the Pakistani band “Kashmir,” and Maria Unera, a Pakistani-Filipino singer and songwriter.

MTG’s founder, Maheen Mustafa, announced the release of the song and its video earlier this month, saying it would be available on all streaming platforms.

“The incredible icons featured in the new MTG music video are formidable talents,” Khan, the Pakistani entertainment industry icon, was quoted as saying in an MTG press release before the song premiered.

“Their achievements inspire and uplift people around the world, including myself.”

Unera said she was thrilled to share the video with the world on every platform once it was released.

“The initiative really stood out for me and made me more keen to work with everyone involved in this project,” she said. “Can’t wait for everyone to check out what we worked on.”

Ali said it was “brilliant” working on a song with other stars.

“We hope we did them justice and that people appreciate our humble attempt,” he added.

The song, a hybrid remix of Ali Azmat’s popular track “Taara Jala” and global pop sensation Rihanna’s 2012 hit

“Diamonds,” has a catchy tune, paying tribute to a number of living and deceased artists, singers, painters and other individuals who tried to bring about a positive change.

Apart from famous Pakistani faces that emerge on the screen as the music plays on, it highlights the achievements of Nora Al-Matrooshi, the first Arab woman from the United Arab Emirates to graduate from the NASA astronaut program, and the makers of “Joyland,” who won a prestigious award at the Cannes Film Festival.