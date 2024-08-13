Pakistani film 'Gunjal Entangled' screened in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Embassy hosts premiere of the film

RIYADH (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Embassy hosted the Saudi premiere of the Pakistani film “Gunjal Entangled,” welcoming the cast and crew to showcase the film at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh.

“Gunjal Entangled” is based on the life and murder of Pakistani child labor activist, Iqbal Masih.

“Such an event has never happened here in Saudi Arabia where the cast and crew and team came to Saudi Arabia to screen the movie along with the audience,” Shoaib Sultan, director of the film, told Arab News.

“This film is based on true events, and we are celebrating a hero. His name was Iqbal Masih, and he talked about labor and human rights. This is a very important topic,” the director explained.

“We are excited to have this film screened in Saudi Arabia. We think it’s a global film in a way; we have already been to so many festivals.

We wanted to (showcase) the film in Saudi Arabia, which is an emerging film market. We see a lot of opportunities, and people are excited to collaborate,” he expressed.