Arshad Nadeem's victory all about talent, resilience: Mehwish Hayat

The actor is all praise for the javelin hero

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 06:14:48 PKT

(Web Desk) – Ace showbiz star Mehwish Hayat is all praise for javelin hero Arshad Nadeem for his victory at Paris Olympics, saying his success is all about a story of hard work, talent and resilience.

In her latest Instagram post, Mehwish Hayat wrote, "Arshad Nadeem’s victory brought me to tears.

As I watched, my heart swelled with a pride I’ve never felt before. This isn’t just a win for Pakistan—it’s a triumph of the human spirit that touches us all.

"With nothing but raw talent, sheer will and hard work, Arshad showed the world what we’re made of.

“His victory is ours—every Pakistani who’s ever dared to dream. Arshad didn’t just win gold; he lit a fire in our souls.

"I’ve never been more proud to be a Pakistani. This feeling—this mix of joy, pride, and hope — I’ll cherish it forever.

Thank you, @arshadnadeem29 , for showing us that our dreams have no limits.”