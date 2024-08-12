Why classical music helps beat depression even if you don't know the songs

Entertainment Entertainment Why classical music helps beat depression even if you don't know the songs

Their neurological effect boosted someone’s mood even if they did not know the tunes

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 04:58:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Classical music helps beat the blues by triggering your brain’s reward centre.

Bach or Beethoven’s finest works can release feel-good chemicals, researchers have found.

Their neurological effect boosted someone’s mood even if they did not know the tunes.

Now experts hope to use their findings to help patients with treatment-resistant depression.

In a trial, researchers scanned and tracked electrical activity in the brains of 13 people with hard-to-treat depression.

They found listening to classical music synchronised brain waves in the auditory cortex and reward circuit.

It means they could trigger feelings of pleasure using sound. Other things that boost the reward chemical dopamine include sex, shopping and food.

China-based Prof Bomin Sun said the effects were stronger in music lovers.

Calm sound waves boosted it for those with little appreciation of music.

Prof Sun said: “Music can evoke strong emotions. We hope to develop effective music therapy.”