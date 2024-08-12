Kumar Sanu says video showing him singing for Imran Khan fake, AI-generated

The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice. It has been created using AI

(Web Desk) - A video went viral allegedly showing Kumar Sanu dedicating a song to PTI founder Imran Khan.

The singer’s image was seen onstage in the clip.

Kumar Sanu took to his Instagram profile to clarify the video clip.

The singer asserted that the video had been created using AI.

He also accused people of trying to defame him.

Kumar wrote: “I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for Pakistan’s former prime minister.

“The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice – it has been created using AI.

“Some people are trying to defame me, and that’s why I want to tell my fans that this news is fake a lie!

“This is a serious misuse of technology, and I urge the government of India to take immediate action to prevent the abuse of AI and deepfake technology.

“Let’s stop the spread of misinformation.”

Deepfakes have been ravaging Bollywood celebrities in recent months.

Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt have all been targets of deepfakes and AI material.