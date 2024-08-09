Defiant Swifties take to streets after Vienna plot

Taylor Swift fans came out in force on Vienna's streets to sing her songs

Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024

(Web Desk) - Taylor Swift fans came out in force on Vienna's streets to sing her songs and show their defiance, a day after her concerts there were cancelled because of a plot to attack them.

Hundreds of Swifties staged an impromptu open-air gathering to overcome the disappointment of not seeing the US superstar on her record-breaking Eras tour.

They also said they understood the decision to cancel the stadium shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and were grateful to the police.

Austrian authorities said they had foiled a plan by a supporter of a terror group to carry out a suicide attack.

One British fan called Becky said she felt "sombre but also excited by the atmosphere" on Corneliusgasse, a road whose name resembles Cornelia Street in New York, after which Swift named a song.

"It's a really strange situation and I think the ultimate thing we feel is just grateful that we're safe and that everyone else is safe," she told BBC News. "A bit of a mixed bag of emotions."

She said the cancellation made her feel "probably the most disappointed about anything I've ever been in my life", but she agreed the decision had been made "for the right reasons".

She was one of almost 200,000 fans who were due to attend the three concerts.

Others included Jessica Holroyd, who had flown to the city from Bristol.

"I found out the news when I was in the airport, and I had a bit of a cry in the airport toilets," she said.

"It's all quite emotional. I've been a fan since I was 15 and I'm 32 soon, so it's just quite devastating, really."

Ms Holroyd said the gigs were "such a momentous occasion for loads of people".

"It feels like it might be the only opportunity to see her, particularly the Eras tour, so it just feels like a huge loss."

However, she said she thought Austrian police had "handled it really well".

"And as sad as it is, it seems like the best decision for everyone's safety - the fans and the crew and Taylor, of course. It's not worth the loss of life."