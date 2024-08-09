Hina Chaudhry speaks her mind on marriage, motherhood

She revealed the main reason for her early marriage

(Web Desk) – Actress Hina Chaudhry has said children bring their parents luck, prosperity and opportunities, suggesting ‘go for marriage because kids bring a lot of luck and opportunities.’

In an interview, she Hina revealed that the main reason for her early marriage was to avoid taunting.

Recalling the beginning of her relationship with her would-be husband Ali Chaudhry, Hina shared, “I wasn’t getting too many projects when I decided to go back, but my fiancé Ali stopped me from doing that. He made sure that I carry on my work.

“At that time, I also wanted to get married because I didn’t want people to say that now she has entered the entertainment industry, so she will not get married.

“I was already hearing a lot of things like that. So I decided to get married.”

Speaking about motherhood and the profound impact of her daughter, Hina expressed: “I think that my daughter has been the luckiest person in my life.

“I got my project Honeymoon on the day when I got the news about my pregnancy. She is my lucky charm.

“I feel that Ali and I are in this stable position after the birth of our daughter. You will eventually flourish after marriage and kids.

“I don’t know why people think that their kids will become a burden on them; it’s not the case.”

“Go for marriage because kids bring a lot of luck and opportunities.”