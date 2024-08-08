Trump's son calls Harry, Meghan 'spoiled apples', hints at their deportation

‘You can have spoiled apples in every orchard’

(Web Desk) - Former United States president Donald Trump's youngest son, Eric Trump, in a recent interview, branded British royalty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "spoiled apples."

Echoing his father's previous statement, he also said that when Donald Trump wins the presidential elections, the couple could be deported.

Previously, the Republican presidential candidate has said that the prince could be deported if found to have falsified information on his US visa form.

In his autobiography 'Spare', Prince Harry revealed that he previously took drugs, which under US law would normally be grounds for visa application rejection.

On this, Trump, while speaking to GB News' Nigel Farage, had said that the Royal would not get "special privileges" if he had lied on his visa application.

Talking to the British publication GB News during a visit to Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, Eric said that his father was a firm ally of the British royal family.

However, when speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said, "You can happily have those two, we might not want them any more.

"You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard," he added.

Eric Trump said that the British royal family was a "sacred institution," and that it is "admired by many Americans. That should be protected."

He said that his mother, Ivana Trump, "knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana," aka the people's princess.

Despite that, Donald Trump has proven himself a hard critic of Harry and Megan, who he believes betrayed Queen Elizabeth II with their public scrutiny.

The royal couple announced in 2020 that they were stepping back from their royal duties and moved to the United States, where they live in a nine-bedroom Montecito mansion with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.