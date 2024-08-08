Fake video of Abhishek announcing his divorce goes viral

Many social media users have condemned the video

Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 05:39:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Speculation about tension within the Bachchan family has been on the rise recently, driven by a series of incidents and social media activity.

There’s buzz that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage may be experiencing difficulties.

The rumors gained traction when Aishwarya attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant separately from the rest of the Bachchan family.

Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan’s social media activity, notably his liking of a post about ‘divorce,’ has added to the speculation.

A viral video making the rounds on social media claims to show Abhishek Bachchan announcing his divorce from Aishwarya Rai.

In the video, the actor seems to say, “…This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced…”

However, upon closer inspection, the video shows inconsistencies, particularly with the lip-syncing, which raises doubts about its authenticity.

The viral video appears to be a fake or possibly a deepfake, created using AI technology or other online tools.

Many social media users have condemned the video, criticising its creators for spreading false information and invading the privacy of the individuals involved.

