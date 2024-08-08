Akshay Kumar, costars regale fans with 'Heyy Babyy' dance

Entertainment Entertainment Akshay Kumar, costars regale fans with 'Heyy Babyy' dance

Their energetic performance brought a nostalgic touch

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 05:13:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Akshay Kumar, along with his co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, regaled fans with iconic dance steps from their film Heyy Babyy and blending them with moves from ‘Hauli Hauli,’ a new song from his upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein.’

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the ‘Tees Maar Khan’ actor dropped a fun-filled reel featuring the trio.

Their energetic performance brought a nostalgic touch, celebrating their past collaboration while teasing their new project.

Along with the video, Akshay added a caption that read, “When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli. We had a blast doing this khel khel mein, now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us and we’ll reshare the best ones.

Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August, 2024.”

Soon after the trio posted the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

Another commented, “Heyy Babyy trio.”

Earlier this month, the trailer for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Taapsee Pannu was unveiled.