Arshad Warsi opens up about pay disparity in Bollywood

Entertainment Entertainment Arshad Warsi opens up about pay disparity in Bollywood

Says overpaid stars shouldn't get hefty amounts

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 04:54:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor Arshad Warsi is open up about disparity in pay scale of actors in the Hindi film industry, saying some actors are overpaid at the cast of others.

Actor Arshad Warsi, who will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over three decades.

He has worked in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, Ishqiya, and many more.

Arshad recently spoke about the difference in the pay scale of actors in Bollywood by saying that some of them are overpaid and others get affected by it.

The Golmaal actor expressed that overpaid stars shouldn't get hefty amounts.

During a recent conversation with a YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi was asked if he has a problem with the pay scale in the Hindi film industry.

He said, “I feel that what is being received is so much more than what should be received, that is the problem.

“I feel that the pay scale has become so high that it has put a line between A and B," Arshad said.

"There are some actors who are making a lot of money, and to compensate them others are suffering," he added.