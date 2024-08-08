BTS star apologises for drink-driving on scooter

Entertainment Entertainment BTS star apologises for drink-driving on scooter

The rapper was fined, had his licence revoked

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 03:59:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - Suga from K-pop boy band BTS has apologised after being fined for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated.

Posting on social media, the 31-year-old said he was "very heavy-hearted and apologetic" to bring his fans "disappointing news".

In the post, the rapper explained he had "violated the road traffic act" when he had driven home in Seoul "thinking it was a close distance" and "[forgot] that you can't use an electric scooter under the influence".

"I fell while parking the electric scooter in front of my house, and there was a police officer nearby," he wrote.

"I was given a breathalyser test and subsequently had my license revoked and was fined."

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that police said his blood alcohol level was 0.08%.

He added: "Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses.

"I apologise to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrongful behaviour, and I will ensure that this does not happen again in the future."

The phenomenally successful boy band are currently on hiatus as its members complete military service.