Umar Butt responds to Janat Mirza's breakup comments

Umar Butt responded to Jannat Mirza's comments in a podcast show.

Mon, 05 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani TikTok star and actress Janat Mirza’s ex-fiance, Umar Butt, has broken his silence following her recent comments about their breakup.

In a recent podcast appearance, Janat Mirza discussed various topics, including the end of her relationship with Umar Butt.

She mentioned that she was not prepared for the breakup but found solace in the fact that their relationship ended before marriage, as a separation after marriage would have been more painful.

Mirza revealed that it took her two years to eventually part ways from Butt.

“Despite enduring many things, my patience eventually wore thin.”Mirza said.

Following the viral clips of Janat Mirza’s comments on social media, Umar Butt responded indirectly to her statements.

On Instagram, Umar Butt shared a story stating, “My parents raised me well, so I do not speak ill of others.”

He also expressed that he does not seek cheap attention, and wished Janat Mirza happiness, without naming her directly.

