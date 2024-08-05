Sania Mirza's inspirational post garners attention

Entertainment Entertainment Sania Mirza's inspirational post garners attention

‘Ya Allah, If I am wrong, right me’

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 17:12:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sania Mirza is very active on Instagram, regularly updating her fans and followers on her daily life and routine.

While she frequently shares stunning photos of herself, it’s her Instagram stories featuring motivational and sometimes cryptic notes that often garner significant attention.

Also Read: Sania Mirza shares breathtaking glimpses from Switzerland

Earlier this year, Sania parted ways with her former husband Shoaib Malik. Since their separation, she has posted several cryptic messages on Instagram related to Islam and inner peace.

In a recent Instagram story, Sania shared another thought-provoking note, saying, “Ya Allah, If I am wrong, right me.

If I am lost, guide me. If I start to give up, lead me and keep me going.”