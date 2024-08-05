Shaan's sister says her brother initially opposed her entry into showbiz

He was strict and disciplined

(Web Desk) - Zarqa Shahid, the sister of Lollywood star Shaan, has said the thing that angered her brother most was working of women of their family in showbiz.

He refused to give me permission to work in entertainment industry. He was strict and disciplined at home, Zarqa said, noting later his views transformed, and now her daughter is an important figure in entertainment industry.

Zarqa revealed: “He didn’t get angry much. But the thing that angered him extremely was girls joining the entertainment industry.

“When I got modelling offers while I was still young, he used to refuse. He is extremely strict and disciplined at home.”

