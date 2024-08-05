Jannat Mirza opens up about breaking off engagement

Says arranged marriages have more charm

Mon, 05 Aug 2024

(Web Desk) - Internet sensation and film actor Jannat Mirza has said she ended engagement with Umer Butt because she thought their relation could not sustain for a long time, adding decision for breaking off the engagement came with mutual understanding.

Appearing on a podcast, Jannat explained, “I think I was not ready for the breakup; why would I be ready for such a thing? But yes, I was not afraid of it, I was happy after that.

“The thing that could happen in the future has happened before.

“I think calling off a Nikkah or marriage hurts more so it is okay that it all ended before.”

Elaborating on the decision, she revealed that the choice to part ways was the result of two years of contemplation.

She also claimed that it was a mutual decision with Umer.

Recognising that the relationship was not sustainable, they made a collective decision to move on, prioritising their individual well-being.

Highlighting her views on marriage, Jannat said she prefers a traditional route.

“Arranged marriages have more charm. In my past relationship, I could see multiple issues.

“There were things that couldn’t be ignored, especially regarding marriage because it happens for a lifetime.”