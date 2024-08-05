Death anniversary of Shamim Ara being observed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Eight years have passed since the death of classical and iconic diva of film industry Shamim Ara. Her fans are set to observe her death anniversary on Monday (today).

Shamim Ara, bade farewell to her admirers eight years ago but her captivating acting is still fresh in the mind of her fans.

Actress Shamim Ara was born on March 22, 1938, in the Indian city Aligarh, but settled in Karachi after the partition.

Shamim Ara began her acting journey with Najam Naqvi's film "Kanwari Bewa," which was not considered as significant success, still her innocent and expressive appearance highlighted her to the filmmakers.

Later, in 1960, the film "Saheli" opened the doors of success for her and she kept on ascending to new heights of popularity.

In 1962, the film "Qaidi" featuring her in Faiz’s iconic poetry "Mujhse Pehli Si Mohabbat Meri Mehboob Na Maang," made Shamim Ara a superstar and proved to be her claim fame.

The same year, her films "Anchal," "Mehboob," "Mera Kia Qasoor," and "Inqalab" also proved to be successful.

In 1963, her films "Dulhan," "Ek Tera Sahara," "Ghazala," "Kala Pani," "Sazish," and "Tangay Wala" created a stir in entertainment industry.

Shamim Ara also earned the honour of acting in Pakistan's first coloured film "Naila."

She also tried her luck as a director in the film industry and began her directing career in the 1970s.

Shameem Ara successfully directed super-hit films like "Play Boy," "Miss Istanbul," and "Munda Bigrya Jaye."

In 2011, she underwent a surgery due to a brain artery rupture. After that, she permanently resided in London for treatment, and she kicked the bucket on August 5, 2016.

Shamim Ara was honoured with the Nigar Award four times and owing to her prodigious contributions the Pakistani film industry will always remain incomplete without mentioning her.