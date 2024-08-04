Aima Baig's performance in music night after doing Umrah attracts netizens' rage

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 17:37:29 PKT

(Web Desk) – A Musical Night arranged by Pakistan and Indonesia’s communities in Saudi Arabia was organised in Jaddah attracting a lot of music lovers.

Aima Baig, Bilal Saeed and Sonu Dance Group represented Pakistan while from Indonesia, famous singer Lada Rara performed.

Aima Baig announced a few days back that she was going abroad which gave rise to the rumours that she bidding adieu to Pakistan and singing forever.

Later, she clarified that she was leaving the country for the sake of work.

Now, her video of performance in the musical night is doing the rounds on internet and the netizens are not taking it lightly.

Baig could be seen singing her popular songs in the viral video of Jaddah season.

On the other hand, she also uploaded photos on Instagram performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The social media users are criticizing the singer after she shared her photos saying she should have chosen either singing or Umrah while in Saudi Arabia.