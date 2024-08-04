Rambo expresses discontent over 32 Years in Showbiz without prestigious awards

Rambo has yet to receive a Pride of Performance despite working in the in industry for 32 years

Published On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 13:05:34 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Renowned Pakistani film star Afzal Khan, known as Rambo, has expressed his frustration over not receiving any government awards during his 32-year career in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Rambo appeared as a guest on a private TV morning show with his wife, where he discussed his personal life and his career in showbiz.

Reflecting on awards given to Pakistani artists, Rambo noted that in the past there was only one major award show that honored actors, films, and dramas. However, now every TV channel has its own awards show, which he believes is incorrect.

He suggested that there should be a single award show for the entire Pakistani entertainment industry, where films and dramas from all TV channels should be collectively recognized and awards are given in every category.

Rambo mentioned that while he has received awards in the past, including the Nigar Award, he has yet to receive a prestigious award like the Pride of Performance despite working in the industry for 32 years and acting in 200 films.

He added that in current era, awards were often given based on recommendations and favouritism, and he does not want any award obtained through such means. He emphasized that he would feel proud only if the award is received based on merit and not through nepotism.

Rambo also made a heartfelt appeal to the award organizers, requesting that they do not award him based on this interview alone, stating that he does not seek any such awards.