Sanjay Dutt gifts himself Range Rover on 65th birthday

He greets his fans who gather to celebrate the occasion with him

Tue, 30 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - Sanjay Dutt on Monday celebrated his 65th birthday by gifting himself a brand new Range Rover.

Dutt was spotted embracing his special day in style wearing a casual printed shirt and denim jeans.

The actor radiated a relaxed yet charming aura. He stepped out to greet his fans, who had gathered to celebrate the occasion with him.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the delivery of his new Range Rover. Known for its luxury and performance, the Range Rover is a fitting addition to Dutt’s collection of high-end vehicles.

With its sleek design and top-notch features, the car stands as a testament to the actor’s refined taste and status.

In a delightful twist, Dutt took the new car for a spin himself. This gesture not only showcased his enthusiasm for his new acquisition but also allowed fans to see him in a more personal light.

The actor’s hands-on approach, driving the car himself, added a special touch to the delivery experience.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in a string of releases, such as “Ghudchadi”, “Double iSmart”, “Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi”, “KD – The Devil”, “Baap” and more.