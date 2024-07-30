Jaya Bachchan gets furious on being called Jaya Amitabh in parliament

Entertainment Entertainment Jaya Bachchan gets furious on being called Jaya Amitabh in parliament

Says women have their own identity

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 07:15:53 PKT

(Web Desk) A video went viral on social media showing Jaya Bachchan getting annoyed at a parliament chairman when he called her with her full name.

The veteran actress did not like the way he addressed her.

In the clip, the man alluded to Jaya and said: “Mrs Jaya Amitabh Bachchan Ji.”

Jaya shot back: “Sir, if you would have only called me ‘Jaya Bachchan’, that would have sufficed.”

The chairman replied: “That’s the full name on here which is why I repeated the same.”

Unsatisfied, Jaya said: “This is a new thing in which women are known by the names of their husbands.

“They have no identity of their own.”

The chairman repeated: “It was because your name was written here that way.”

However, Jaya sarcastically said: “No sir, they have no identity, do they?”

The user who posted the clip wrote on X: “It’s true that women should have their own identity.

“But her arrogance and the way she reacted…by the way, does she think she would be in parliament if she wasn’t the wife of Amitabh Bachchan?”