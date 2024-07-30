Lady Gaga introduces boyfriend as her fiance at Paris Olympics

The French prime minister greets the singer

(Web Desk) - Lady Gaga appears to be engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky after introducing him as "my fiance" at the Olympics.

The singer performed at the opening ceremony of the Paris games on Friday night.

And she may have revealed - by way of the French prime minister - that she and Polansky are set to get married.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted a video on TikTok on Sunday night of him greeting the 38-year-old singer and commenting on her performance before Gaga turns to introduce Polansky to him as "my fiance".

Mr Attal and Polansky then shake hands.

Gaga has not confirmed if she is engaged. Sky News has contacted a representative for Gaga for comment.

She was first spotted with entrepreneur Polansky, 46, at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas in 2019.

The couple went on to confirm their relationship a few months later on Instagram.

The French prime minister posted the video, which was taken from the stands of a swimming event, with the caption: "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking."

Gaga performed the first musical act at the ceremony, joined by a host of dancers shaking pink pompoms on steps along the River Seine as she sang Zizi Jeanmaire's 1961 track Mon Truc en Plumes.

In a post on social media, she wrote: "I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris Olympics 2024 this year.

"I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song - a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

She also congratulated the athletes and added it was her "supreme honour" to sing for

In June, Gaga denied she was expecting her first child after a photo of her in a tight-fitting little black dress sparked rumours online.

She shared a TikTok video captioned: "Not pregnant - just down bad cryin at the gym."

The star appeared to be quoting the song Down Bad from Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department.