Indian star Rajeev opposes ban on Pakistani actors

Entertainment Entertainment Indian star Rajeev opposes ban on Pakistani actors

It's not that the Pakistani government is sending the artists as agents

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 05:45:12 PKT

(Web Desk) – Appearing on a show, Rajeev Khandelwal said it is wrong to ban Pakistani artists.

Rajeev Khandelwal is known for portraying a wide range of characters in films, television, and web shows.

Rajeev expressed his opinion that it is unjust for politicians to advocate a ban on Pakistani actors.

Rajeev said, ‘I have seen a lot of love coming (No, it is all politics. This is very wrong. Who are these politicians to ban artists?

Our politics dictates a certain narrative. Where there is love blossoming between two nations, you don't even allow that for whatever reasons.

So, I don't understand this. I also feel that it's wrong on my part to comment on this as I don't understand it. We often speak about harmony and peace.

So, where there is genuine peace and harmony, there too political parties give it a Hindu-Muslim angle. That is not right.

It's not that the Pakistani government is sending the artists as agents. I have only seen a lot of love coming).”

Rajeev is known for his work in popular Hindi television shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Sacch Ka Saamna.

He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir (2008). He later acted in movies like Shiatan (2011) and Table No 21 (2013). Rajeev's Disney+ Hotstar show Showtime was recently renewed for the second season.

