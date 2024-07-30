Actress, comedian Erica Ash dies at age 46

Entertainment Entertainment Actress, comedian Erica Ash dies at age 46

Her cause of death was cancer

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Jul 2024 02:53:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actress and comedian Erica Ash has died at age 46.

Her family confirmed to The Post on Monday that her cause of death was cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024).

After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” her mother Diann Ash told this outlet in a statement.

She added, “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash’s passing,” Love wrote on Instagram.

“Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work,” Love captioned her tribute post.

Born in Florida, Ash graduated from Emory University. She was best known for being a cast member on “MADtv” and the Starz basketball comedy “Survivor’s Remorse,” produced by LeBron James.

Ash also appeared in “The Big Gay Sketch Show” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

She was a force of nature and we had the pleasure of working with her on S2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, where she was a standout on camera and off. Erica was truly a light and will be dearly missed.”

Ash’s career included being featured on the BET parody show “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which starred Kevin Hart, Duane Martin, Nick Cannon, JB Smoove and Nelly, and a slew of other projects.

Ash played a public defender in the BET show “In Contempt.” She also appeared in the fifth movie in the “Scary Movie” horror comedy franchise and the basketball comedy “Uncle Drew,” which starred Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal.

