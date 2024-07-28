Is 'Barzakh's viewership declining with every new episode?

Fans say it runs against their culture, norms

Sun, 28 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - Indian Web Series Barzakh is not sit well with the Pakistani viewers despite the fact that top-notch Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Muhammad Fawad Khan, Khushhal Khan, Uzma Beg and Salman Shahid are starring in the play, with reason what the viewers claim that the drama is promoting LGBTQ.

Interestingly, its viewership is decreasing with every new episode. The first episode has attracted 2.2 million views, the second has drawn in 776 thousand views, and the third has reached 288 thousand views as many Pakistanis have expressed that the series fails to resonate with them due to its portrayal of themes that they believe contradict Islamic teachings.

Barzakh is encountering intense public backlash for its bold narrative. Many viewers are upset with the Pakistani actors involved, as the series is seen to openly promote the LGBTQ agenda, which they believe contradicts Islamic principles.

The series is also drawing criticism due to the participation of Indian creators.

Fans suspect that these creators are intentionally advancing themes similar to those featured in their own dramas and films.

Fans believe that if Pakistani creators continue to collaborate with Indian drama makers, Pakistani dramas might face a decline similar to that of Indian dramas.

A fan comments, “I watch Pakistani dramas with my family as these plays depict my culture and show nothing against our norms, but unfortunately Barzakh runs against our teachings.”