Why Yumna Zaidi is still single: know from her

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 17:52:31 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan showbiz industry well-known actor Yumna Zaidi has recentl said that she is proud of herself for being single.

She got the worldwide fame after her performance in the drama ‘Tere Bin’. The cast of the drama is in Dallas now where they interacted with their fans.

One fan asked why the actor was still single despite reaching the age of 34.

To which, she replied she might be the most difficult and complex human being and she is also moody and that could be the reason she is still single.

She said the reason for being single but she is proud of herself.

