Aneela Riaz, Tahir Anjum colluded for torture video outside PA: Police

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 23:33:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - The incident of violence against PML-N’s cultural wing president Tahir Anjum has been disclosed as a staged drama for personal gain.

The so-called violent incident occurred outside the premises of the Punjab Assembly and the comedian could be seen beaten badly by the woman named Aneela Riaz.

The police said both individuals were involved in fabricating the event as before the incident, both persons came in contact with each other.

The CCTV footage also revealed Aneela arriving at the venue of Tahir Anjum and two were reportedly involved in planning the details of the event.

According to the police, mobile phone records and CCTV footage also corroborate the connections between Riaz and Anjum, exposing their coordinated effort.