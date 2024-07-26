Resham discloses her real name in 'Mazaq Raat'

She participated in Dunya News' flagship show to talk about personal as well as professional lives

LAHORE (Faheem Haider) – Resham, an actor whose career spanned many years in the Lollywood, has recently disclosed her real name during her guest appearance in the Dunya News' flagship progz‘Mazaq Raat’.

She participated in the programme and talked candidly about her professional as well as personal aspects of life.

She said her career started with the nominal appearances in the PTV dramas and she participated in many popular hits by doing some central characters in both movies and dramas.

She said her real name is Saima which she changed before joining the industry because a talented actor was already performing with the same name.

She said her elder sister gave her the name of Resham after a thorough consideration before her appearance in her first drama.