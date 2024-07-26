Who is Khaqan Shahnawaz's crush? Let's know

Mazaaq Raat co-host Ayesha Dogar blushes at actor’s remarks

Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 07:39:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rising star in showbiz Khaqan Shahnawaz recently graced Dunya TV programme Mazaaq Raat hosted by Imran Ashraf. A portion of the programme was widely discussed with interesting and joyful comments.

During the show, co-host Ayesha Dogar asked the actor, “Khaqan, who is the crush of this young hero?”

“You are my crush,” an abrupt and lighthearted reply came from the actor for the co-host.

Her gesture to his reply was natural and pleasing, sparking a barrage of interesting comments from the viewers.

“Hu, her face turns reddish, what a blushing,” a fan’s post reads.

Let’s await further development, why they can’t develop relations, I am optimistic and positive, a netizen comments.

“The actor’s reply was just to delight the audience; I don’t think there is anything wrong with his reply,” a fan shared his comments on his Instagram story.

Criticising the actor or taking his comments negatively is not justified, a social media user said.

Khaqan Shahnawaz is a rising star in Pakistan’s television industry.

He made his debut in Mahira Khan’s web series Barhwaan Khiladi.

Khaqan has gone on to star in College Gate, Dil Pe Dastak and Yunhi.

He is an emerging Pakistani television actor. Besides this, he is a model and a social media influencer. Khaqan boasts a decent fan following.

Fans loved his character Daniyal in Yunhi. This year, he also appeared in drama serial Dil Pe Dastak.

