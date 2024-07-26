Clip showing women celebrating her divorce irks viewers

Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024 04:14:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - A recent viral video showing a woman dancing at a “divorce party” has sparked a mixture of reactions.

Viewers acknowledged the validity of breaking free from toxic relationships and the significance of prioritising one’s well-being in such circumstances.

However, the celebratory nature of the video has stirred debate and many are criticising the young woman.

The sight of the woman dancing in front of divorce party decorations, including themed balloons and decor, has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions.

The audience can be heard cheering and hooting in the background as they watch the girl dance.

In the background featured balloons that read: “Divorce Mubarak.”

Viewers were left conflicted upon witnessing such a huge celebration of something that is considered taboo in Pakistani society.

Several individuals have voiced concerns that celebrating divorce might instil fear in people contemplating marriage, leading to hesitation or reluctance.

A Facebook page shared the video with the caption: “If all this continues in our country, the idea of marriage will end one day.”

In the comments section, netizens gave their opinion.

One said: “Divorce should not be celebrated at all.

“Yes, it frees you from a toxic relationship. Yes, it liberates you from a narcissist.

Yes, it is good for your mental health. Yes, you can heal from the trauma.

“If we start celebrating the divorce, people will be afraid to get married.

Some users expressed that the woman’s dancing at her divorce party served as validation for her husband’s decision to seek a divorce.

One said: “It was a wise man with great fortune who escaped from such a witch. Congratulations brother.

“Indeed, there are good women for good men. Allah must have written a virtuous woman in his destiny.”

Another wrote: “By doing such actions, this woman is proving that she was worthy of divorce and anyway, no man can tolerate such women.”

One remarked: “Why would someone with honour and respect keep such a wife?