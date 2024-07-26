Abhishek, Aishwarya's separation soon, astrologer predicts

Renowned astrologer predicts their marriage is in trouble

(Web Desk) - Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been in the news. A lot has been said about them and their marriage.

There have been rumours that everything is not right between the couple and they do not stay together. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and she stays with her mother.

During, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding, we saw Abhishek and Aishwarya arriving separately. Abhishek was with his family, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta and others. But Aishwarya arrived with her daughter, Aaradhya. This made everyone believe that the rumours are true.

We also saw how Abhishek liked a post on Instagram about divorce and Amitabh Bachchan had unfollowed Aishwarya.

Now, a renowned astrologer, Jagan Nath Guruji opened up about their divorce.

Jagan Nath Guruji is known for his predictions about many famous Bollywood couples. He spoke to The Indian Media and said that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage was not meant to last.

They were together because of the love they had for their daughter Aaradhya.

He shared that separation was evident in their horoscopes long ago, but both have made efforts to maintain their marriage despite the negative influences in their birth charts.

However, he said that due to various situations we might see the couple separating soon.

But he did not definitively say they would divorce but said that there is a possibility of separation in the coming years due to a lack of love in their relationship.

However, he says that there will always be respect and friendship between them.

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, the couple had grand wedding in 2007 and they welcomed Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

It was always a treat to see them with their baby girl and their family pictures have always been so adorable and cute.

