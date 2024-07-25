'Ludicrously low fees': Zeenat Aman decries brands

‘I am more than a designer handbag’

(Web Desk) - Zeenat Aman is taking matters in her own hands. In her latest Instagram post, the veteran actress took a dig at brands that undervalue her and are still not ready to pay a legit amount for getting her on board after all these years.

Posing in a fiery red outfit, Zeenat Aman struck a pose in the picture. Along with the image, she wrote in the caption: “Thank you, but no thank you. I can't tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I'm being undervalued.”

She then went on to detail one of her “unpleasant” brand experiences and said, “Amidst the barrage of collaboration and appearance requests that materialise in my inbox each day, there are some that stand out for unpleasant reasons.

Last minute invitations that the organiser forgot to edit (and which are addressed to another celebrity who must have declined) are mildly insulting.

Impolite emails with minimal details and brusque ‘share commercials' are infuriating. And shady proposals to post stories or comments without the paid partnership tag are distasteful.”

Taking a dig at brands that offer “ludicrously low fees,” Zeenat Aman said, “Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion-dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for ‘brand association' and a ludicrously low fee.”

On how she is not fairly treated, she added, “Such luxury brands pay an eye-watering penny to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played), and sell even their most basic item for multiple lakhs of rupees.”

Zeenat Aman also mentioned that she is worth more than the price of a “designer handbag” or “high-heel shoe.”

She added, “I am over 70 years old, and I have held my own in this industry for over half a century. I work with what I know to be an unusual professionalism.”