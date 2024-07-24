PTI's Neeli Pari beat PML-N's Tahir Anjum severely

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Anila, aka Neeli Pari, has beaten the leader of PML-N’s cultural wing Tahir Anjum outside the Punjab Assembly.

Dunya News reported that Neeli pari had grabbed Anjum just next to ‘Bhook Hartaal Camp’ and started hitting him on his face.

In the report it was mentioned that Anjum had started filming the PTI protestors in the camp without their consent and was beaten badly when Pari had seen him.

Despite many efforts to push her away, she continued beating the comedian.

Pari had the assertion that that the stage actor makes videos against Imran Khan on the direction of Maryam Nawaz.

