Actress, former Miss Teen Esta TerBlanche dies

Entertainment Entertainment Actress, former Miss Teen Esta TerBlanche dies

The cause of the South African actress' death is unknown

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 05:30:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - ‘All My Children’ star Esta TerBlanche has died, her manager confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday. She was 51.

"We are deeply saddened by this news," her manager Annie Spoliansky said in a statement to PEOPLE. "As for a personal statement, I’d like to say that Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person."

"She cared so deeply for all people and animals," she added. "She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children."

"Esta was never anything but generous and lovely to me, and I’m grateful to have known her for the time that I did, and devastated to learn of her passing," her statement concluded.

The cause of the South African actress' death is unknown. Deadline reported that authorities believe TerBlanche had been dead for about a day when her body was found.

TerBlanche was best known for playing Gillian Andrassy Lavery on All My Children from 1997 to 2001. The character was a Hungarian princess whose love interest and eventual husband on the show was Cameron Mathison's character Ryan Lavery.

"RIP my Sweet Princess," Mathison, 54, wrote in tribute over a photo of the pair in character on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

He also posted another photo of the TV couple posing together with broken heart emojis over it.

"Esta helped me last year when Red was sick and paralyzed and I was struggling," he wrote over another photo of the pair, a recent selfie. "One of the sweetest people ever."

Mathison grinned in the photo as TerBlanche made a kissing face near his cheek.

TerBlanche held the title of Miss Teen South Africa in 1991 before she began pursuing a career in acting, Deadline reported.

The former soap opera star was born in South Africa on Jan. 7, 1973 and starred as Bienkie Naudé Hartman on Egoli: Place of Gold, a popular drama in the country, before landing her role on All My Children.