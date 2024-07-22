Plenty of projects yet to come, Fawad Khan tells Indian fans

Entertainment Entertainment Plenty of projects yet to come, Fawad Khan tells Indian fans

Apologises for keeping them waiting for his comeback

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 04:47:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - After a long hiatus, Indian fans are finally getting to see Fawad Khan on screen.

The actor is currently seen in ‘Barzakh’ where he has reunited with his ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-actor Sanam Saeed.

In a recent interview after the release of this show, he apologised to his Indian fans for making them wait for so long to see him back on the screen.

In a conversation with PTI, Fawad Khan mentioned that he feels bad for making his Indian fans wait for his new project.

He said that this delay was not under his control, but he revealed that he was glad that his fans waited for him and did not give up on him.

He said, “I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me, and I apologise for making them wait for so long. But it was not in my hands.

I’m a firm believer that everything has its own time… You say that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ but we also have another saying, ‘aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal’ (out of sight, out of mind). This also happens.”

Giving his fans a ray of hope, he mentioned that he has plenty of projects lined up. He said that his fans can catch more of him from the next year onwards.

He continued, “I can only say that the coming time is going to be very interesting. If you are waiting for my work, there is a lot that’s going to come out next year.

I feel that everything should happen at its own pace and in a good environment… Hopefully, 2025 will have a lot more content coming from my end.”

