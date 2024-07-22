Fiza Ali's unwarranted rebuke for caller dismays viewers

Entertainment Entertainment Fiza Ali's unwarranted rebuke for caller dismays viewers

Critics believe her harsh words, public shaming of caller were unnecessary, inappropriate

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 03:07:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Fiza Ali’s reaction to a teenage girl caller during a live show riles viewers who are of the views that the caller contacted her for the solution to her problem, but the programme host started rebuking her and her parents just for nothing.

The video featuring Fiza Ali furiously conversing with a female caller did rounds on Internet.

The video captured the attention of social media users, sparking a heated debate.

The 18-year-old caller expressed her deep feelings for the boy, who remained indifferent to her advances.

The girl then asked Fiza to consult the religious scholars on the show for a spiritual solution to her predicament.

Unfiltered in her response, Fiza branded the girl “shameless” for bringing up such a topic on live television.

Critics believed that her harsh words and public shaming of the caller were unnecessary and inappropriate.

They argued that the girl reached out for advice and guidance, hoping for empathy and understanding, rather than facing judgment and humiliation.

A user said: “She should not have gotten angry, but instead guided her to have self-respect and not chase a boy at this age.”

Another wrote: “What is wrong with her? Boys or girls in teenage are so immature and can be involved in these kinda things naturally.

“They don’t even know the difference of wrong and right in this age.

“She can make her understand in a polite and kinder way”