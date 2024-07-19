Cryptic post 'when love stops being easy' means Abhishek, Aishwarya heading for split?

Abhishek shares emotional post

Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 07:24:04 PKT

(Web Desk) - Looks like there is some truth in divorce rumours! Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are headed for a divorce or so it seems after their last public appearance in which the two didn’t attend a wedding together.

While Abhishek posed with his family including father Amitabh, mother Jaya, sister and her family, Aishwarya Rai came later to the wedding with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Post the separate public appearances, Abhishek fuelled divorce rumours as he liked an article on Instagram on rising divorce cases. The post was shared by a journalist on the social media platform.

The Instagram post read, "When love stops being easy." The caption read, "Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street?

Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?"

Abhishek Bachchan liked the social media post and hawk-eyed social media users noticed the same.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have not been seen together for a while now. The separation rumours have been doing the rounds and the issue escalated in the most recent wedding of an Indian billionaire’s son’s wedding which saw the whos-who of the entertainment world attend.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.