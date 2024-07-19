Ex-model jailed for human trafficking, slavery

A number of victims have come forward with claims

(Web Desk) - Kat Torres, a former Brazilian model and fitness influencer based in the US, was found guilty of human trafficking and slavery.

The investigation started in 2022 after it was discovered that two women who lived with Torres were missing. She has now been sentenced to 8-year jail for trafficking and enslaving one of the women.

Additionally, accusations have been brought against her in connection with another woman, the BBC World Service informs.

Since then, a number of victims have come forward with claims that the influencer, who was formerly linked to celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio, trafficked and sold them into slavery.

In an interview with the BBC, the women stated that they were drawn to her narrative of transformation from an impoverished Brazilian area to a wealthy society surrounded by Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Ana described her response when she came across Torres’ Instagram profile in 2017 and told BBC Eye Investigations and BBC News Brazil, “She kind of resembled hope for me.” Ana claimed that she was especially impressed by Torres’ outlook on spirituality.

Recently, Torres released her autobiography, A Voz (The Voice), wherein she alleged to have supernatural abilities that allowed her to make predictions.

Ana found everything believable because Torres appeared on magazine covers and was spotted with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Torres eventually created a wellness website. Videos on self-help topics included hypnosis, meditation, fitness regimens and guidance on relationships, health and economic success.

Clients could have private one-on-one video sessions with Torres for an additional $150, during which she claimed to be able to address any problem clients had.

Another former customer, Amanda, told the BBC that Torres gave her a sense of specialness. She informed the news organisation that she discussed all of her decisions and uncertainties with Torres so that they could come to a conclusion as a team.

But according to Ana, Amanda and other ex-followers, they noticed that they were becoming more and more psychologically cut off from their loved ones and were prepared to adhere to Torres’ directions.