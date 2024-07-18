Dubai princess divorces husband in dramatic manner

In Instagram post, she says, “As you are occupied with other companions, I divorce you."

(Web Desk) - Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum divorced her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum via a social media post in a dramatic manner.

The announcement came two months after the birth of their first child.

The princess took to her Instagram and wrote: "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Last year in May, Princess married industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

A year later, they welcomed their daughter.

In the Instagram post dated July 16, the princess has accused her husband of infidelity.

Social media users were left divided over whether or not such news should be shared on social media forums, but a majority of people came forward to support her.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Everybody have there persnal choice...but this should not release in social media...it's your individual metter ...anyway god bless you for your future. (sic)"

Another wrote: "be the vote for all women's HH MAHRA WE PROUD AND BEHIND YOUR DECISION (sic)"

One user said, "Princess he doesn't deserve you !!! Now book a trip to Indonesia or somewhere and enjoy life without barriers!!!!"

Some social media users pointed out that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and also noticed that some of the previously shared images are now deleted.

Last month, she shared a post on Instagram with an image showing her and the baby. The post raised eyebrows as she wrote in a caption: "Just the two of us."

Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

She is known for her advocacy for women's empowerment. Shaikha Mahra is a staunch supporter of local UAE designers.

She earned a degree in International Relations from a university in the United Kingdom and also holds a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.