Travels in style: Ambani's dog owns Mercedes-Benz

SUV was purchased specifically for the pet

(Web Desk) - It’s not just the Ambanis who have a fleet of luxury cars. Even their beloved pet, a golden retriever named Happy, travels in style in a Mercedes-Benz G400d luxury SUV.

Photos of the G400d surfaced online recently, highlighting the family’s penchant for luxury. The price of the car in India is Rs 2.55 to 3 crore.

The recent Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding included a special appearance by their pet dog, Happy and his clips went viral online.

In their security convoy, the Ambani family uses several G63 AMG SUVs, known for their power and prestige.

However, the G400d stands out as a diesel variant, differing from the rest of their collection.

This SUV was purchased specifically for Happy, Anant Ambani’s golden retriever. Videos online show Happy enjoying rides in this luxurious vehicle.

Before upgrading to the G400d, Happy used to travel in a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Vellfire, both expensive vehicles in their own right.

The Toyota Fortuner costs around Rs 50 lakh, while the Vellfire is priced at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.